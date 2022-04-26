(Bloomberg) -- Japan announced a raft of measures to counter the blow from rising fuel and food costs for consumers and businesses ahead of national elections in the summer.

A combination of an additional budget, reserves, investment and loans will cover the 6.2 trillion yen ($48.5 billion) cost of the steps, according to the cabinet office. Once private sector contributions are included, the estimated scale of the measures widens to 13.2 trillion yen, it added.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government aims to secure the passage of an extra budget needed for funding the measures in the current parliament session, ahead of the upper house elections.

The relief measures come at a time when rising energy and commodity prices are hitting companies and consumers, adding headwinds to the nation’s fragile economic recovery from the pandemic. The extra budget would come on top of a record regular budget this fiscal year, adding to the government’s pandemic-era spending spree.

The yen’s drop to a 20-year low against the dollar has piqued concerns over rising energy and food imports, boosting calls for further relief measures.

Unlike other nations where central banks are joining forces with governments to cool inflation with higher borrowing costs, the Bank of Japan is leaving the matter largely to other parts of the government. The central bank is expected to stand pat on its monetary easing tools on Thursday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.