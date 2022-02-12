(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s foreign ministry on Friday issued an advisory urging its nationals in Ukraine to evacuate immediately or avoid traveling there, according to media reports.

The ministry raised its travel warning for Ukraine to the highest level. There are about 150 Japanese nationals still in Ukraine as of Friday, newspaper Mainichi reported.

The U.S. believes Russia could take offensive military action or attempt to spark a conflict inside Ukraine as early as next week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. Russia has repeatedly rejected charges it plans to invade Ukraine, accusing NATO of threatening its security by considering Ukrainian membership in the military alliance. On Thursday, tens of thousands of Russian troops began exercises with the Belarus military just miles from the Ukraine border.

Japanese companies and government officials are closely watching the situation and some have started to make moves, newspaper Sankei reported. Japanese employees at trade companies including Sumitomo Corp., Marubeni Corp., and Itochu Corp. have already evacuated.

About 57 Japanese companies have branches in Ukraine, according to a January report by Teikoku Databank.

