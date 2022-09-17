(Bloomberg) -- Millions of residents are being urged to evacuate as a super typhoon heads for Japan’s southwestern Kagoshima prefecture in the Kyushu region.

Typhoon Nanmadol, with wind speeds clocked as fast as 70 meters per second (157 mph), could bring stronger winds and heavier rain than most people have experienced, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

Heavy rain is expected in large areas of Japan through Monday, the agency said. Kyushu is forecast to receive as much as 500 millimeters (19.7 inches) of rainfall during a 24-hour period ending at noon local time on Monday.

Kagoshima and neighboring prefectures are already under heavy rain and strong winds. About 110,000 households lost power in these prefectures due to the typhoon Sunday, according to a website of Kyushu Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Co.

Municipal governments in the Kyushu region issued the highest-level 5 evacuation alert to thousands of households, with level 4 announced for another 2 million, public broadcaster NHK reported.

ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines Co. canceled many flights to and from Okinawa and Kyushu, according to the companies’ websites. Train services also faced severe delays and cancellations, with Shinkansen bullet trains in the Kyushu region suspended.

About 950 7-Eleven convenience stores in the Kyushu region and nearby areas will be closed on Sunday for the safety of customers, suppliers and workers, Seven & i Holdings Co. said.

