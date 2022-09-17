(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s southwestern Kagoshima City has advised about 34,000 people to evacuate, public broadcaster NHK said, as the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of an approaching violent typhoon.

In a televised press conference, agency officials urged people to evacuate before nightfall, saying that the super typhoon could bring bring stronger winds and heavier rain than most people have experienced. Typhoon Nanmadol is packing winds gusting up to 75 meters a second as it beats its way toward southern Kyushu.

Nanmadol is expected to approach Kyushu Saturday night and Sunday and then change course to the northeast, beating a path along Japan’s main island of Honshu, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines Co. have begun canceling flights to and from Okinawa and Kyushu, with a broader region set to be affected on Sunday and Monday, according to the companies’ websites.

Train services in the region are also expected to face severe delays and cancellations from Saturday to Tuesday, rail operator JR Kyushu said on its website.

The typhoon will bring heavy rain across the entire country reaching as far north and east to Osaka and Tokyo early next week, said Rob Richards, a meteorologist for commercial-forecaster AccuWeather Inc. Osaka could get wind gusts from between 129 to 161 kilometers per hour (80 to 100 miles per hour), and Tokyo could see gusts of 64 to 80 kph.

“It is still going to be a potent system as it gets to Osaka and that general part of Japan,” Richards said.

The worst hit will be Kyushu, which should brace for flooding and as much as 30 to 46 centimeters (12 to 18 inches) of rain. Some areas could see a storm surge of up to 3 meters, Richards said.

The typhoon will likely disrupt offshore shipping routes as vessels will have to divert around it because of its size, he said.

(Updates with new predictions from AccuWeather)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.