(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s vice defense minister said he’s eager to hear details of the new Biden administration’s policies toward Taiwan, adding that Biden’s stance on China-Taiwan frictions would be a focus for him in 2021.

“Japan and the Japanese people trust the U.S.” whoever the leader may be, Yasuhide Nakayama said in an interview on Bloomberg Television, adding that a strong U.S. would reduce the risk of war in the region and he expected U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to enhance the alliance between their countries.

Nakayama is a member of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party and was part of a group that took a hard line on ties with Beijing, calling this year for a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to be officially canceled over the country’s clampdown in Hong Kong. He is also a member of a group of lawmakers friendly with Taiwan and visited the island earlier this year to pay his respects at the memorial for former Taiwanese leader Lee Teng-hui.

Four years ago, President Donald Trump infuriated Beijing by taking a phone call from Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-Wen after his election, in a breach of protocol. China views Taiwan as part of its territory. The Trump administration has continued to support Taipei with arms sales, against a backdrop of rising cross-strait military tensions.

While Japan and its biggest trading partner China have a number of disputes, including a standoff over uninhabited East China Sea islands claimed by both countries, Nakayama said he was prepared to visit Beijing for talks and that he was expecting a defense hot line to be established.

In a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo last month, the two sides welcomed progress on setting up the hot line.

