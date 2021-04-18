(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo’s governor opened the door to declaring another virus emergency as infections surge, adding to the challenges facing an Olympics that’s less than 100 days away.

Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters late Sunday she had instructed officials to consider a state of emergency as an option to contain infection numbers that rose over the weekend to the highest in more than two months, when the last state of emergency was in effect in the capital. Her comments came as a new survey showed broad opposition to holding the delayed 2020 Games in the city.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who would make the decision on such a declaration, earlier this month stepped up virus restrictions in Tokyo, Osaka and other regions, imposing measures similar to those under an emergency. Suga now has little left in his toolbox to control the latest surge, with vaccinations proceeding at a slow pace and not set to kick into high gear until May.

The measures now in place call on bars and restaurants to close by 8 p.m., and those that fail to comply face fines. Incentives are provided to eateries that follow virus guidelines, such as maintaining sufficient space between tables. Civil liberties enshrined in the Japanese Constitution prevent imposing a lockdown backed by police action.

Suga faces pressure from a public worried the Summer Olympics -- one of the biggest global events of the pandemic era -- could be a superspreader event. The Games have already been delayed a year, and 73% of those surveyed over the weekend said they were against the event being held as planned from July, according to a poll conducted by Japanese broadcaster ANN.

About the same percentage of respondents wanted the government to declare a state of emergency and enact stricter prevention measures. Recorded daily cases in Tokyo hit 759 Saturday, the highest since the end of January. Daily cases have topped 1,000 in Osaka in recent days, setting records.

Suga has tried to move the economy forward while keeping cases in check to appease voters, many of whom see him as being slow in imposing measures to stem infections and as putting the economy before public health concerns. The premier needs to strike a careful balance ahead of a party leadership vote in September that will determine whether he stays on -- or joins the long roster of short-lived leaders.

Suga visited Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, becoming the first foreign leader to hold an in-person meeting with the U.S. president since he took office. Biden reiterated his support for Tokyo hosting the Olympics at the summit.

Suga, who has touted the Olympics as an opportunity to prove the world has defeated the virus, has faced pushback from within his own ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Last week, LDP stalwart Toshihiro Nikai indicated canceling the Tokyo Games was an option as the country struggles with a surge in cases.

Despite the rising numbers in Japan, the country by far has the fewest recorded Covid-19 cases and deaths of any Group of Seven country.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.