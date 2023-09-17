3m ago
Japan Voters Dissatisfied With PM’s Price Policies, Poll Shows
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- More than three quarters of Japanese voters are unhappy with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s handling of price rises, according to a poll carried out by the Asahi newspaper.
About 77% of respondents to the survey carried out Sept. 16-17 said they didn’t rate his price policies positively, compared with 17% who said they did. The findings came in a poll that showed that overall support for Kishida’s cabinet had crept up by four percentage points to 37% following last week’s cabinet reshuffle.
Price rises have been outpacing wage increases, meaning households are feeling the pinch. That’s weighing on Kishida’s approval ratings as he faces a decision on whether to call a general election a year ahead of a party leadership vote.
Kishida has sought to ease the blow by extending subsidies on gasoline, electricity and household gas, a move approved of by 73% of respondents to the Asahi survey.
Women Take Record Five Japan Cabinet Posts Even as Equality Lags
The poll is the latest in a series to show lackluster support for Kishida’s cabinet after the reshuffle in which he kept his core economic policy team in place and increased the number of women ministers.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
9:12
Insurers are subsidizing trackers as auto thefts skyrocket
-
12:29
When will the Bank of Canada start cutting interest rates?
-
6:17
Startup offering fractional real estate ownership sees 'great interest' from Canadians
-
1:16
Looking for a refill? McDonald's is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years
-
9:12
These cars are stolen so often that insurance premiums are climbing
-
6:42
'Dumb Money' writers discuss their GameStop movie premiering at TIFF