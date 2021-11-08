(Bloomberg) -- Japanese wages eked out gains for a seventh straight month in September, an indication that pay is continuing to increase at a gradual pace as the pandemic eases.

Cash earnings for Japan’s workers edged up 0.2% compared with a year earlier, the labor ministry reported Tuesday. Economists had predicted a 0.6% gain.

Whether people can spend more to support the economy will be a key factor for Japan’s recovery as it emerges from a likely contraction last quarter when the country was still in the midst of its fourth state of emergency.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made it his mission to raise wages and support the middle class. He plans to give more tax breaks to firms that follow that directive, and improve the salaries of public sector workers such as nurses, caregivers to the elderly, and kindergarten teachers.

While wages appear to have been improving this year, pay is still measured against the low levels of last year.

A new capitalism panel said Monday that it will push for reforms to raise wages mentioned by Kishida, while suggesting other measures to improve innovation, including considering introducing SPACs.

