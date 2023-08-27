(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government warned its citizens to take precautions when visiting China, after reports of harassment in response to Tokyo’s discharge of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said citizens visiting or living in China should avoid speaking Japanese in a loud voice, and should pay close attention to their surroundings if visiting the embassy or consulates. In a statement on its website, the ministry also urged people to stay away from any demonstrations against the Fukushima water release and avoid taking pictures of such events.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Monday that incidents of harassment were extremely regrettable and worrying.

Japan last week conducted the first of a long-planned series of releases of treated wastewater from the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, which was wrecked by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The International Atomic Energy Agency has said the plan is safe and in line with global standards.

Nevertheless, China has criticized Japan over the discharges, which have provoked fury and unease among the Chinese public. Stones were thrown at a Japanese school in Qingdao last week and another Japanese school elsewhere in China was pelted with eggs, TV Asahi reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Local government offices and businesses in Fukushima Prefecture and beyond have been inundated with calls from people in China in apparent protest against the water disposal, the Sankei newspaper and other media reported.

Rising tensions over the issue threaten economic ties between Japan and its biggest trading partner. Chinese authorities last week banned Japanese seafood imports, dealing a severe blow to Japan’s fishing industry. China generally accounts for half the country’s seafood exports.

Chinese social media was flooded with posts from people saying they would boycott Japanese brands.

Opportunities for a diplomatic rapprochement look limited for the moment. China last week called off a planned visit by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s junior coalition party leader Natsuo Yamaguchi. Kishida himself will visit Jakarta next week for an Asean summit, but it is unclear whether he will hold talks with Chinese premier Li Qiang, who is also expected to attend.

