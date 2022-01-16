(Bloomberg) -- Japan is considering stricter Covid-19 measures in Tokyo and its three surrounding prefectures as soon as this week as a new wave of infections fills up hospital beds, local broadcaster FNN reported without citing anyone.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to speak with ministers and make a decision as early as Wednesday, the report said. The government may include Mie and Kumamoto prefectures in the quasi-emergency measures, as well as Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures, which encircle Tokyo, FNN said Monday.

In Tokyo, home to the greatest number of cases in the current wave, about 19% of hospital beds designated for Covid patients were occupied as of Sunday. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said she’ll consider seeking a quasi-emergency when that figure hits 20%.

Japan reported more than 25,000 new cases each day over the weekend, from just double-digit cases a month ago. The nationwide daily case count is closing in on the record from August last year, when Japan’s delta wave peaked. Severe cases rose by just 2 on Sunday, bringing the total to 235, according to data compiled by national broadcaster NHK. Japan didn’t report any deaths on Sunday, according to NHK.

Tokyo recorded 4,172 new cases Sunday, more than tripling versus a week ago. The majority of the infections were in people in their 20s and 30s. New cases in children 10 years old or younger rose to 294, risking clusters that could lead to schools closing. As recently as last month there were days when the capital logged zero new cases among young children.

The omicron variant was suspected in 84% of a sample of sequenced cases in Japan between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9, according to documents from the health ministry.

Almost 80% of Japanese residents have received two shots of a Covid-19 vaccine, one of the highest proportions among developed nations. Japan is rolling out booster vaccinations to health-care workers and the elderly now and plans to boost the rest of the population starting around March. Children under 12 won’t be vaccinated until the health ministry expands the use of vaccines to those aged 5 to 11 from March at the earliest, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters last week.

The quasi-emergency Covid measures are already in place in three prefectures in Japan -- Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima -- until the end of the month. The decision allows local governors to make requests to shut bars and restaurants as early as 8 p.m. and limit dining to groups of five people. They can also urge companies to reduce the number of employees working in offices.

