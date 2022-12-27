(Bloomberg) -- Japan will require negative Covid-19 test results for travelers coming from China, which is reopening its borders from Jan. 8 as the country of 1.4 billion abandons its Covid Zero policy at a rapid pace.

The policy will take effect from Dec. 30, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday. Those who have been in mainland China within a seven-day period will be required to undergo testing upon arrival, he said, adding that those with positive results will be required to quarantine for a week.

China is emerging from three years of self-imposed global isolation under a Covid Zero policy that battered the economy and stoked historic public discontent. Inbound travelers to the world’s second-largest economy will no longer be required to quarantine and be allowed to enter with a negative Covid test result, a step that’s seen as an effective border reopening that could lead to a boost in outbound travel.

“There are great discrepancies between information about infections compiled centrally and locally, as well as the government and the private sector, so it’s hard to grasp the details of the situation,” Kishida said. “There’s growing concern within Japan as well.”

Any increases in the number of flights between China and Japan will also be restricted, Kishida said, without providing further details.

--With assistance from Isabel Reynolds and Go Onomitsu.

