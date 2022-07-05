(Bloomberg) -- Wine connoisseurs in Japan got bad news Tuesday after Suntory Holdings Ltd. said it would be increasing the price of its Beaujolais Nouveau lineup this year due to soaring transportation costs.

The recommended retail price of Suntory’s flagship offering from Georges Duboeuf will cost 3,850 yen ($28), including tax, more than 1,000 yen higher than last year’s price of 2,728 yen, according to Suntory spokeswoman Tomoko Fujiwara.

The easy-drinking red is among the laundry list of items from potato chips to beer that are getting more expensive in the country this year, where soaring logistics and material costs have also been compounded by the yen’s slide to a 24-year low against the dollar.

