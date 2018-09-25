(Bloomberg) -- Yields on Japan’s so-called longer-maturity bonds may have jumped over the past week but the move won’t last, strategists say.

The key factor suppressing any increase: the money market. After the Bank of Japan adopted a negative interest-rate policy in early 2016, the volume-weighted average for the rate in the overnight call market dropped below zero for the first time in more than a decade and has remained there ever since.

“Stable short-term rates make it difficult for long rates to rise as stable money rates mean markets aren’t pricing in future rate hikes,” said Takenobu Nakashima, a senior rates strategist at Nomura Securities Co. in Tokyo “If people don’t expect rate hikes for a while, that will limit the increase in Japanese 10-year yield.”

Japanese bond yields have jumped since the BOJ unexpectedly trimmed purchases of debt due in more than 25 years last Friday. Thirty-year yields have risen as much as 5.5 basis to reach 0.91 percent, the highest since July 2017, while those on 40-year debt climbed to 1.07 percent, a level not seen since October.

Yields on 10-year bonds have climbed two basis points to 0.13 percent, approaching the level of 0.15 percent which would be highest since February 2017.

The 10-year yield may extend its increase toward 0.2 percent, the upper-end of the range allowed by the BOJ under its yield-curve control policy, but it will probably stall around 0.16 percent, Nomura’s Nakashima said. It’s unlikely to go much higher even if Treasury 10-year yields reach 3.25 percent, the probable peak when the Federal Reserve finishes raising interest rates, he said.

Kuroda Disappoints

Bond-market players who were looking for some sign that the BOJ may free up trading a little more were probably disappointed by comments made by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda after last week’s policy meeting, said Koichi Sugisaki, a strategist at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities in Tokyo.

The Sept. 18-19 meeting was the first since the BOJ made a number of adjustments to policy in July to prolong the life of its massive stimulus program and reduce its side effects.

“Kuroda last week left an impression that he wanted to send a strong message that the BOJ doesn’t intend to taper easing or raise interest rates,” Sugisaki said. “His assessment of the market after the July tweaks showed the central bank wants more time. He didn’t express concerns that some market players might have expected him to do.”

Bond-market participants are actually preventing 10-year yields from dropping below 0.1 percent for fear of prompting the BOJ to reduce its debt purchases, but at the same time, the increase is being capped as everybody wants to buy when yields climb, Sugisaki said.

“That explains the muted reaction to the rise in Treasury yields,” he said. “Their basic stance is to buy but wait until yields come as close as possible to where they want. This is why JGB yields aren’t rising.”

