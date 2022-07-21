(Bloomberg) -- Japanese dollar store Daiso Industries Co. opened its first Manhattan store over the past weekend, carrying everything from Hello Kitty zip-lock bags and matcha mochi ice cream to cat-shaped eye masks and water guns in the shape of dinosaurs.

Known for selling products for 100 yen ($.72) in Japan, Daiso is building a growing presence in the US. There are now more than 80 stores across US states including Texas, California, and the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in New York City. Shoppers eager for deals lined up outside in camp chairs for the opening of a new Daiso store in Kent, Wash, over the weekend. A second Las Vegas store is slated to open as well, according to the Facebook page of the company’s US operation.

The expansion comes as soaring labor and raw material costs, spiking energy prices, and a weaker yen is making it harder for discount stores like Daiso and Seria Co. to survive the inflationary environment in Japan, where for almost three decades the success of 100-yen shops has marked an economy stuck with flat to falling prices.

“Someone like Daiso or Muji or Nitori are now as far as they can go in Japan,” says Roy Larke, co-founder of JapanConsuming, a firm that specializes in consulting and market intelligence for retail and consumer markets in Japan. “International expansion is one of the ways that they’re looking to continue growth.”

In Manhattan, Muji has enjoyed success as a Japanese retail chain with a foothold in the US. The hip, minimalist Japanese brand’s eight locations in New York have remained operational since the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 10, 2020, as part of a restructuring.

Daiso’s goods are much cheaper. Its homewares, stationery, beauty products, and snacks go for as little as $1.99. The discounted prices resemble those of Dollar Tree Inc., a US budget store that recently lifted its $1 price constraint to cope with inflation.

“People will choose Daiso when they don’t really care about quality,” says Larke. With over 2,200 stores worldwide, including in Singapore, Mongolia, China, and the US, the chain is popular among young Japanese budget shoppers and has amassed a large order book to provide a wide range of products.

“They’re in a position where they can, if it’s done correctly, pick and choose the products that will work best in the US,” Larke adds. “If they couple that with the correct choice of store location, rent control—all these things—then there’s absolutely no reason why they couldn’t be as successful in the US as they are elsewhere.”

The most popular products at Daiso’s store at Third Avenue and 57th Street include animal plushies; stickers of Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty, My Melody, and the devilish Kuromi; and cute training chopsticks for kids, according to store manager Nikola Unger.

She estimates that 400 New Yorkers stood in line on Daiso’s opening day, July 15, and that more than 2,000 customers visited the store over the weekend. Three additional stores will come soon to Manhattan, she says.

“Affordable, cute, and functional” is the appeal cited by Dora Young, a lifelong New Yorker who frequents Japanese stores. She first visited a Daiso outlet in Osaka, Japan in 2016. “I immediately fell in love with all the cute aesthetics and functionality,” she says, standing next to an aisle of $1.99 office organizers and container boxes. “I was like, I wanted to live there.” Now, with Daiso’s Manhattan shop, Young says she would prefer to shop at Daiso instead of Muji because of the lower prices.

Young points to a pack of Winnie the Pooh Origami paper. “It’s little things like this that feels a lot more Asian-friendly.”

