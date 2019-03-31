(Bloomberg) -- Sentiment among Japan’s large manufacturers tumbled by the most in six years, adding to signs that weakening overseas demand is hitting an already sputtering domestic economy.

Sentiment dropped to 12 in March from 19 in December, according to a quarterly Tankan survey released by the Bank of Japan. That was worse than economists’ median estimate of 13. Across all industries, big companies plan to increase investment by 1.2 percent for the fiscal year starting today.

Key Insights

Sentiment among large manufacturers remains positive but hasn’t risen since the end of 2017, which is likely a concern for Bank of Japan policy makers seeking a cycle of higher profits feeding into growing wages and consumption.

The deteriorating sentiment is likely to fuel concerns over the impact of a sales tax hike scheduled for October. A previous hike triggered a contraction in the economy.

Capital spending plans will be scrutinized to determine how much weakness in exports and production is starting to weigh on business investment, which has been a pillar of economic growth recently.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

“Deterioration in sentiment outside of manufacturing was probably limited, reflecting the more solid services-side of Japan’s economy. We will focus on signals on the outlook, and the first indication of capex plans for fiscal 2019.”

Yuki Masujima, economist Click here to read more

Get More

Large manufacturers three-month outlook registered 8, compared with analysts’ forecast of 12.

Sentiment among large non-manufacturers fell to 21 from three months ago, worse than economists’ median forecast of 22.

Large manufacturers expect the yen to be 108.87 per dollar this fiscal year.

To contact the reporter on this story: Toru Fujioka in Tokyo at tfujioka1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brett Miller at bmiller30@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.