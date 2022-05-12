(Bloomberg) -- Optimists among Japanese merchants exceeded pessimists for the first time this year following the lifting of nationwide virus restrictions, adding to evidence that consumption is picking up.

A gauge of sentiment among store managers, taxi drivers and others who deal directly with consumers rose 2.6 points to 50.4 in April, the Cabinet Office’s Economy Watchers survey showed Thursday. A reading above 50 indicates optimists outnumber pessimists. An index measuring views of the future edged up by 0.2 point to 50.3.

The end of coronavirus restrictions in late March allowed businesses to extend hours and relax alcohol sales, leading to higher consumer spending.

Japan’s Household Spending Rebounds at End of Virus-Hit Quarter

Sentiment picked up across all sectors of the economy, with the mood rising most among restaurant operators and the services sector.

Improving sentiment bodes well for the economy, while rising inflation and limited wage gains may limit the recovery in the current quarter. Reports due next week are expected to show the economy contracted in the first three months of this year and there was a pickup in inflation in April.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.