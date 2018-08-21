(Bloomberg) -- Japanese phone carriers tumbled in Tokyo trading after the government’s spokesman said mobile services have room to lower customers’ bills by about 40 percent.

Competition isn’t working at the country’s wireless services, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said during a speech in Hokkaido, Japan. Kyodo News earlier reported the remarks, which were confirmed by his office.

NTT Docomo Inc. fell as much as 4.7 percent, the biggest intraday drop this year, while KDDI Corp. declined 4.5 percent and Softbank Group Corp. slipped 2.1 percent.

Government pressure to reduce service prices has pushed carriers’ shares down before, notably in 2016, and the providers have in turn vowed to reduce rates. Still, revenue grew 4 percent at Docomo last fiscal year, and 6.2 percent at KDDI as the introduction of lower-priced service plans was offset by increases in heavy users.

To contact the reporter on this story: Maiko Takahashi in Tokyo at mtakahashi61@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Young-Sam Cho at ycho2@bloomberg.net, Dave McCombs

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.