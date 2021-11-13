(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval rating remained almost flat at 48% from last month’s 49%, according to an opinion poll by the Mainichi newspaper.

The poll, conducted on Saturday, found his disapproval rating rose slightly to 43% in November from 40% in the previous poll, the paper said. The poll also found that 44% of respondents consider the government’s plan to give cash subsidies to the public in an attempt to boost the economy unnecessary.

Mainichi received 1,072 answers by phone and didn’t provide other survey methodology details such as a margin of error. Kishida, who succeeded Yoshihide Suga as Japan’s leader last month, is looking to revive the country’s economy from the pandemic and cement his hold on power ahead of more elections next year.

