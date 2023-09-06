(Bloomberg) -- A Japanese rocket is bound for the moon after taking off Thursday following multiple delays due to poor weather.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s H2-A rocket took off around 8:42 a.m. local time from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan.

It was carrying an advanced imaging satellite and a lightweight lander scheduled to reach the moon as early as January.

The rocket was originally supposed to launch on Aug. 26, but was delayed three times due to weather concerns.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.