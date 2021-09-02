(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stock futures climbed after reports that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not run to remain as the party leader for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in an election this month.

The move means that Suga, who took over after Shinzo Abe stepped down due to health reasons, would step down as premier after just about a year in the post. Futures on the Nikkei 225 jumped as much as 2.5% after the report while the cash market was shut for mid-day break.

“It may be hard for investors to take on position right at this moment,” said Ayako Sera, a market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. While a change in leadership is often regarded as a positive for the stock market, it does shroud the outlook for politics in Japan, she said.

