(Bloomberg) -- Japanese equities rose, with the Topix extending gains from a 30-year high, on optimism for new economic policies following the announcement that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will step down.

Electronics makers gave the biggest boost to the Topix, which advanced 1.1% as of 9:03 a.m. in Tokyo. Fast Retailing Co. and Tokyo Electron Ltd. were the largest contributors to a 1.5% gain in the Nikkei 225 Stock Average.

Stocks surged after last week’s news of the resignation of Suga, who has slumped in the polls amid perceptions of the government’s mishandling of the pandemic. Taro Kono, the country’s vaccine czar, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Suga as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a position that virtually assures the premiership as well.

Here’s Who to Look Out for in the Race to Succeed Japan’s Suga

“With Suga not running in the LDP leadership election, there’s less chance of the LDP losing badly in the upcoming general election -- that will give support to the stock market,” said Shoji Hirakawa, chief global strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute Co. Investors are expecting Suga’s successor to “push for speedier and more active spending” of stimulus money, he added.

Suga’s strategy of light virus restrictions for prolonged periods of time has stretched the patience of consumers and business owners while having limited impact on infection rates. While government and central bank measures have minimized the economic impact, there is no end in sight for the emergency policy measures.

The Topix is up 13% so far in 2021, far outpacing a gauge of Asian stocks amid Bejing’s regulatory crackdowns this year but lagging the nearly 21% gain in the S&P 500 Index.

