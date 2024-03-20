(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks are set to rise when markets reopen from a public holiday after the Bank of Japan’s policy decision accelerated the yen’s drop, while the Federal Reserve provided a sense of relief for investors.

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average traded in Singapore were at 40,415 as of 8:31 a.m. in Tokyo, above Tuesday’s closing price. The blue-chip gauge surged almost 50% over the past year and topped 40,000 for the first time earlier this month, as a weaker yen boosted exporters’ profits and improving shareholder returns attracted foreign investors.

The yen weakened to as much as 151.82 against the dollar on Wednesday, before paring some of the drop. The currency stood at around 150.30 when the stock market closed on Tuesday, the day the BOJ ended negative interest rates without giving clear guidance on further increases.

Federal Reserve officials, meanwhile, left the benchmark federal funds rate on hold and maintained their outlook for three quarter-point rate cuts this year. The S&P 500 closed at a record on speculation that the end of the most-aggressive cycle of rate hikes in a generation will keep boosting corporate profits.

In Japan, tech shares are likely to follow gains in the US, after the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%, with Apple Inc. pacing a rally in large companies.

