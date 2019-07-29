14h ago
Japanese Turn to Swiss for Help With Carlos Ghosn Probe
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese authorities made a request for legal assistance to the Swiss Federal Office of Justice, which forwarded it to authorities in Zurich, the local prosecutors’ office said.
- Zurich prosecutors are not conducting their own investigation into Carlos Ghosn, a spokesman for the Swiss agency said
- Further communication on the case will come from Japanese authorities, not Zurich officials, the spokesman said
