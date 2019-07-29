Japanese Turn to Swiss for Help With Carlos Ghosn Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese authorities made a request for legal assistance to the Swiss Federal Office of Justice, which forwarded it to authorities in Zurich, the local prosecutors’ office said.

Zurich prosecutors are not conducting their own investigation into Carlos Ghosn, a spokesman for the Swiss agency said

Further communication on the case will come from Japanese authorities, not Zurich officials, the spokesman said

