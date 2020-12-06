(Bloomberg) -- Japfa Ltd., a Singapore-based food company, said it will sell an 80% stake in its Indonesian dairy unit to private equity firms TPG and Northstar Group for $236 million.

Japfa will retain a 20% stake in PT Greenfields Indonesia and support the new investors in managing the business, it said in a statement.

The company said the partnership will help drive its dairy business in Southeast Asia, where demand for products such as milk and yogurt is expected to grow in the next few years.

Credit Suisse Group AG advised Japfa on the transaction.

Japfa Is Said to Weigh Selling Indonesian Dairy Unit Greenfields

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.