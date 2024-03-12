Jason Donville, president and CEO of Donville Kent Asset Management

FOCUS: Canadian growth stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

The next growth cycle probably started in the fourth quarter of 2023, and it will probably last for seven to 10 years. The next cycle for growth stocks has three preconditions that are now in place. First, valuations for small and mid-cap growth stocks are at cycle lows. Second, global investors are largely out of the asset class; and third, interest rates are likely to go sideways or lower for the foreseeable future. That sets up investors for a multiple-year bull market.

That said, each cycle has new winners and losers and the cycle we are just starting will be no different. AI will likely be the dominant theme in the current cycle. AI has several sub-themes, and many small and nimble growth companies will become big winners over the next decade.

We see great opportunities ahead in the areas of cybertech, gridtech, fintech, medtech, and software infrastructure plays. At the same time, we are cautious of some domestic plays given the housing-centric cost of living crisis we are facing in Canada. In summary, we are bullish but selective.

TOP PICKS:

Converge Technology (CTS TSX)

Converge started out as a value-added reseller (VAR), but has expanded the services side of its business and should be seen as an end-to-end IT solutions provider. A lot of their organic growth is coming from AI workloads and advanced computing, with expectations for this side of the business to ramp significantly. Cash flow is very strong with management guided toward a 75 per cent conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow. They have been using cash to buy back shares, which has been highly accretive since the stock is traded at such a cheap multiple.

Constellation Software (CSU TSX)

Constellation has been a core holding of our fund for a long time and with their acquisition activity picking up significantly over the past few years, we foresee owning Constellation for many more years. The business is a machine that generates a significant amount of free cash flow, which they deploy at high rates of return. Constellation recently completed two spinouts to shareholders, which have done well in the market. We expect more spinouts in the future and capital to continue to compound at high rates of return.

Vitalhub (VHI TSX)

When we first invested in Constellation software it was a $23 stock and $487-million market cap. Constellation was underfollowed, and the market didn’t see their ability to re-invest capital at high rates plus factoring in their long runway for tuck-in acquisitions. We see VitalHub in a similar position today. They are in a different market than Constellation, but VitalHub management has been executing at a very high level. Organic growth is high and reliable, margins continue to improve, free cash flow is strong, plus they are sitting on a lot of cash to continue their M&A strategy. The market cap is small at $240 million, but the runway is significant and at current prices, the stock isn’t expensive.