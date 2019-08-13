Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity

Focus: Technical analysis

MARKET OUTLOOK

A sharp drop in investor sentiment last week caused markets to hit levels consistent with prior intermediate-term price lows. This supports another upside equity market reacceleration attempt; however, it would need to be confirmed by a close above key resistance on the S&P 500 near 2,946. A close above 2,946 reaffirms our original thesis of an equity market rally into late August or early September with an upside technical target near 3,100 on the S&P 500.

A failure to get above 2,946 on the S&P 500 over the next two weeks would suggest another down leg is pending. This would cause our target to shift to approximately 2,800 on the S&P 500 and approximately 15,838 on the TSX Composite. Our longer-term technical view remains unchanged and we view an intermediate-term correction as a long-term opportunity to add exposure to equities. Our technical work suggests a new four-year cycle is underway, with upside, into 2021.

TOP PICKS

Javed Mirza's Top Picks

Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity, shares his top picks: Waste Connections, CP Rail and Canadian Apartment Properties REIT.

Waste Connections (WCN.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO)

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR_u.TO)
 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
WCN N N Y
CP N N N
CAR_u N N N


PAST PICKS: JUNE 18, 2019

Javed Mirza's Past Picks

Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity, reviews his past picks: Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy and Lundin Mining.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO)

  • Then: $41.69
  • Now: $37.94
  • Return: -9%
  • Total Return: -9%

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO)

  • Then: $11.88
  • Now: $11.54
  • Return: -3%
  • Total Return: -3%

Lundin Mining (LUN.TO)

  • Then: $6.92
  • Now: $6.20
  • Return: -10%
  • Total Return: -10%

Total return average: -7%
 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
SU N N Y
CVE N N N
LUN N N Y


FUND PROFILE: THE CANADIAN FOCUSED EQUITY PORTFOLIO

Performance as of Aug. 12, 2019:

  • 1 month: Fund -2.95%, Index -1.38%
  • 1 year: Fund 2.45%, Index 2.66%
  • Since inception (Jan. 26, 2018): Fund 7.44%, Index 4.83%

Index: S&P/TSX Composite Index
Fund’s returns are based on reinvested dividends and are net of fees


TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

  1. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) – 8.0%
  2. TD Bank (TD.TO) – 7.0%
  3. Suncor Energy (SU.TO) – 5.0%
  4. CN Rail (CNR.TO) – 5.0%
  5. Alimentation Couche-Tard  (ATDb.TO) – 4.0%


TWITTER: @CanaccorGenuity
WEBSITE: canaccordgenuity.com
LINKEDIN: linkedin.com/in/javed-mirza-cfa-cmt-9602bb2