Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity

Focus: Technical analysis

MARKET OUTLOOK

A sharp drop in investor sentiment last week caused markets to hit levels consistent with prior intermediate-term price lows. This supports another upside equity market reacceleration attempt; however, it would need to be confirmed by a close above key resistance on the S&P 500 near 2,946. A close above 2,946 reaffirms our original thesis of an equity market rally into late August or early September with an upside technical target near 3,100 on the S&P 500.

A failure to get above 2,946 on the S&P 500 over the next two weeks would suggest another down leg is pending. This would cause our target to shift to approximately 2,800 on the S&P 500 and approximately 15,838 on the TSX Composite. Our longer-term technical view remains unchanged and we view an intermediate-term correction as a long-term opportunity to add exposure to equities. Our technical work suggests a new four-year cycle is underway, with upside, into 2021.

TOP PICKS

Waste Connections (WCN.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO)

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR_u.TO)

