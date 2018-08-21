Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity
Focus: Technical analysis
MARKET OUTLOOK

Our longer-term view is that we’re in a secular bull market in equities with upside, by time, into the mid-2020s.

Our intermediate-term outlook remains constructive, but a close below the 50-day moving averages on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials would confirm a new short-term corrective phase is developing.

A close below the 200-day moving average on the S&P and Dow Jones would be a strong technical negative and suggest an intermediate-term top was in place.

TOP PICKS

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE (CSU.TO)
Purchased on Jan. 27 at $1,105.01.

TD BANK (TD.TO)
Purchased on Jan. 27 at $76.14.

CGI GROUP (GIBa.TO)
Purchased on Jan. 27 at $86.52.

These three stocks all have strong technical profiles, with the following three technical positives in their favor:

  1. Price momentum trending higher.
  2. Relative strength trending higher versus the TSX Composite.
  3. On-balance-volume showing buying pressure.

In addition, they’ve had strong quantitative rankings when we added them to our Canadian Focused Equity Portfolio in late January.

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
CSU N N Y
TD N N Y
GIBa N N Y

 

FUND PROFILE

Canadian Focused Equity Portfolio
Performance as of: July 2018

  • Inception: 6.5% fund, 3.4% S&P/TSX Composite

* Inception date: Jan. 25, 2018.
* Fund’s returns are based on reinvested dividends.

TOP 5 HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

  1. Royal Bank: 8%
  2. TD Bank: 7%
  3. Suncor: 6%
  4. Husky Energy: 4%
  5. CIBC: 4%

