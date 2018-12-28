16h ago
Javed Mirza's Top Picks: Dec. 28, 2018
Full episode: Market Call Tonight for Friday, December 28, 2018
Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity
Focus: Technical analysis
MARKET OUTLOOK
Equity markets are undergoing a four year cycle reset as a new four year cycle takes hold. This suggests further volatility over the next few months however this should set the stage for a push higher by equity markets into the second half of the year.
TOP PICKS
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY (CNR.TO)
MAGNA (MG.TO)
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE (CSU.TO)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|CNR
|N
|N
|Y
|MG
|N
|Y
|Y
|CSU
|N
|N
|Y
PAST PICKS: NOV. 1, 2018
DREAM GLOBAL REIT (DRG_u.TO)
- Then: $13.62
- Now: $11.82
- Return: -13%
- Total return: -12%
CINEPLEX (CGX.TO)
- Then: $36.38
- Now: $25.10
- Return: -31%
- Total return: -30%
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD (ATDb.TO)
- Then: $62.81
- Now: $67.85
- Return: 8%
- Total return: 8%
Total return average: -11%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|DRG_u
|N
|N
|Y
|CGX
|N
|N
|N
|ATDb
|N
|N
|Y
FUND PROFILE
Canaccord Genuity Select Focused Equity Portfolio
Performance as of Dec. 27, 2018
- 1 month: -7.07% fund, -6.60% index
- 1 year: -8.94% fund, -10.33% index
Index: S&P/TSX Composite.
Returns are net of fees.
TOP 5 HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS
- Royal Bank: 8%
- TD Bank: 7%
- Suncor: 6%
- Canadian National Railway: 4%
- CIBC: 4%