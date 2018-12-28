Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity

Focus: Technical analysis

MARKET OUTLOOK

Equity markets are undergoing a four year cycle reset as a new four year cycle takes hold. This suggests further volatility over the next few months however this should set the stage for a push higher by equity markets into the second half of the year.

TOP PICKS

Javed Mirza's Top Picks

Javed Mirza of Canaccord Genuity shares his top picks: Canadian National Railway, Magna and Constellation Software.

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY (CNR.TO)

MAGNA (MG.TO)

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE (CSU.TO)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL  FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
CNR N N Y
MG N Y Y
CSU N N Y

PAST PICKS: NOV. 1, 2018

Javed Mirza's Past Picks

Javed Mirza of Canaccord Genuity reviews his past picks: Dream Global REIT, Cineplex and Alimentation Couche-Tard.

DREAM GLOBAL REIT (DRG_u.TO)

  • Then: $13.62     
  • Now: $11.82      
  • Return: -13%     
  • Total return: -12%

CINEPLEX (CGX.TO)

  • Then: $36.38     
  • Now: $25.10      
  • Return: -31%     
  • Total return: -30%

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD (ATDb.TO)

  • Then: $62.81     
  • Now: $67.85      
  • Return: 8%         
  • Total return: 8%

Total return average: -11%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
DRG_u  N N Y
CGX N N N
ATDb N N Y

FUND PROFILE

Canaccord Genuity Select Focused Equity Portfolio

Performance as of Dec. 27, 2018

  • 1 month: -7.07% fund, -6.60% index
  • 1 year: -8.94% fund, -10.33% index

Index: S&P/TSX Composite.

Returns are net of fees.

TOP 5 HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

  1. Royal Bank: 8%
  2. TD Bank: 7%
  3. Suncor: 6%
  4. Canadian National Railway: 4%
  5. CIBC: 4%