Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity

Focus: Technical analysis

MARKET OUTLOOK

Equity markets are undergoing a four year cycle reset as a new four year cycle takes hold. This suggests further volatility over the next few months however this should set the stage for a push higher by equity markets into the second half of the year.

TOP PICKS

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY (CNR.TO)

MAGNA (MG.TO)

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE (CSU.TO)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND CNR N N Y MG N Y Y CSU N N Y

PAST PICKS: NOV. 1, 2018

DREAM GLOBAL REIT (DRG_u.TO)

Then: $13.62

Now: $11.82

Return: -13%

Total return: -12%

CINEPLEX (CGX.TO)

Then: $36.38

Now: $25.10

Return: -31%

Total return: -30%

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD (ATDb.TO)

Then: $62.81

Now: $67.85

Return: 8%

Total return: 8%

Total return average: -11%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND DRG_u N N Y CGX N N N ATDb N N Y

FUND PROFILE

Canaccord Genuity Select Focused Equity Portfolio

Performance as of Dec. 27, 2018

1 month: -7.07% fund, -6.60% index

1 year: -8.94% fund, -10.33% index

Index: S&P/TSX Composite.

Returns are net of fees.

TOP 5 HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS