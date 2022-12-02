MARKET OUTLOOK:

We highlight long silver as a seasonal play for winter (December – February). Historically, silver shows an average return of +2.92 per cent in December, +2.87 per cent in January, and +2.34 per cent in February. During those months, silver has been positive 58 per cent, +60 per cent, and 48 per cent of the time, respectively. Strength in silver would reinforce our view that a new four-year cycle is underway as the more value oriented areas of the market, such as materials show signs of leadership.

Silver has forged a short-term low within an intermediate-term downtrend. The short-term technical profile of silver is strengthening as price momentum is improving, relative strength is trending higher versus gold, and volume is showing signs of buying pressure, all of which are early technical positives.

Silver is trading above the 50/200-day moving averages, currently near ~20.03 and 21.42, respectively. This confirms the short- and intermediate-term trends are now up, a strong technical positive.

TOP PICKS

Javed Mirza's Top Picks Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity, discusses his top picks: Canadian Pacific Railway, Franco-Nevada, and IGM Financial.

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP TSX)

Franco-Nevada (FNV TSX)

IGM Financial (IGM TSX)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND CP TSX N N N FNV TSX N N N IGM TSX N N N

PAST PICKS: February 3, 2020

Javed Mirza's Past Picks Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity, discusses his past picks: Toromont Industries, Canadian Natural Resources, and Waste Connections.

Toromont Industries (TIH TSX)

Then: $68.22

Now: $103.73

Return: 52%

Total Return: 58%

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ TSX)

Then: $37.40

Now: $80.95

Return: 116%

Total Return: 160%

Waste Connections (WCN TSX)

Then: $130.96

Now: $193.67

Return: 48%

Total Return: 51%

Total Return Average: 90%