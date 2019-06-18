Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity

We continue to recommend that clients deploy cash into the more risk-on areas of the market on pending short-term weakness. The fact that the smart money has been aggressively buying risk-on WTI crude and copper while selling risk-off gold, supports our view that a new intermediate-term equity market rally is developing. A close below 2,641 on the S&P 500 would cause us to re-evaluate our current bullish stance.

SUNCOR ENERGY

CENOVUS ENERGY

LUNDIN MINING

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL  FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
SU N N Y
CVE N N N
LUN N N N

 

PAST PICKS: May 15, 2019

SHOPIFY (SHOP.TO)

  • Then: $355.01
  • Now: $412.04
  • Return: 16%
  • Total return: 16%

B2GOLD (BTO.TO)

  • Then: $3.55
  • Now: $3.75
  • Return:  6%
  • Total return: 6%

KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD (KL.TO)

  • Then: $45.27
  • Now: $51.95
  • Return: 15%
  • Total return: 15%

Total return average: 12%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
SHOP N N Y
BTO N N N
KL N N Y

 

The Canadian Focused Equity Portfolio

Performance as of: June 14, 2019 

  • 1 month: 0.40% fund, -0.13% index
  • 1 year: 4.31% fund, 3.46% index
  • Inception since Jan. 26, 2018: 9.38% fund, 5.16% index

 INDEX: S&P/TSX Composite Index

  1. Royal Bank of Canada: 8.0%
  2. TD Bank: 7.0%
  3. Suncor Energy: 5.0%
  4. Enbridge: 5.0%
  5. Canadian National Railway: 4.0%

