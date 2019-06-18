Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity

Focus: Technical analysis

MARKET OUTLOOK

We continue to recommend that clients deploy cash into the more risk-on areas of the market on pending short-term weakness. The fact that the smart money has been aggressively buying risk-on WTI crude and copper while selling risk-off gold, supports our view that a new intermediate-term equity market rally is developing. A close below 2,641 on the S&P 500 would cause us to re-evaluate our current bullish stance.

TOP PICKS

SUNCOR ENERGY

CENOVUS ENERGY

LUNDIN MINING

PAST PICKS: May 15, 2019

SHOPIFY (SHOP.TO)

Then: $355.01

Now: $412.04

Return: 16%

Total return: 16%

B2GOLD (BTO.TO)

Then: $3.55

Now: $3.75

Return: 6%

Total return: 6%

KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD (KL.TO)

Then: $45.27

Now: $51.95

Return: 15%

Total return: 15%

Total return average: 12%

FUND PROFILE

The Canadian Focused Equity Portfolio

Performance as of: June 14, 2019

1 month: 0.40% fund, -0.13% index

1 year: 4.31% fund, 3.46% index

Inception since Jan. 26, 2018: 9.38% fund, 5.16% index

INDEX: S&P/TSX Composite Index

TOP FIVE HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

Royal Bank of Canada: 8.0% TD Bank: 7.0% Suncor Energy: 5.0% Enbridge: 5.0% Canadian National Railway: 4.0%

