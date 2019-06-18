55m ago
Javed Mirza's Top Picks: June 18, 2019
BNN Bloomberg
Full episode: Market Call for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity
Focus: Technical analysis
MARKET OUTLOOK
We continue to recommend that clients deploy cash into the more risk-on areas of the market on pending short-term weakness. The fact that the smart money has been aggressively buying risk-on WTI crude and copper while selling risk-off gold, supports our view that a new intermediate-term equity market rally is developing. A close below 2,641 on the S&P 500 would cause us to re-evaluate our current bullish stance.
TOP PICKS
SUNCOR ENERGY
CENOVUS ENERGY
LUNDIN MINING
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|SU
|N
|N
|Y
|CVE
|N
|N
|N
|LUN
|N
|N
|N
PAST PICKS: May 15, 2019
SHOPIFY (SHOP.TO)
- Then: $355.01
- Now: $412.04
- Return: 16%
- Total return: 16%
B2GOLD (BTO.TO)
- Then: $3.55
- Now: $3.75
- Return: 6%
- Total return: 6%
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD (KL.TO)
- Then: $45.27
- Now: $51.95
- Return: 15%
- Total return: 15%
Total return average: 12%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|SHOP
|N
|N
|Y
|BTO
|N
|N
|N
|KL
|N
|N
|Y
FUND PROFILE
The Canadian Focused Equity Portfolio
Performance as of: June 14, 2019
- 1 month: 0.40% fund, -0.13% index
- 1 year: 4.31% fund, 3.46% index
- Inception since Jan. 26, 2018: 9.38% fund, 5.16% index
INDEX: S&P/TSX Composite Index
TOP FIVE HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS
- Royal Bank of Canada: 8.0%
- TD Bank: 7.0%
- Suncor Energy: 5.0%
- Enbridge: 5.0%
- Canadian National Railway: 4.0%
