MARKET OUTLOOK

Global equities are resuming their push higher within a new intermediate-term uptrend. This is within the framework of a secular bull market in equities that our technical work suggests began in 2009 and has upside, by time, into the late 2020s/early 2030s.

Our short-term cycle work points to an intermediate-term equity market correction in mid-late October.

This pending intermediate-term corrective phase should set the stage for the next intermediate-term equity market upleg through year-end and into Q1/20.

TOP PICKS

WASTE CONNECTIONS (WCN:CT)

SHOPIFY (SHOP:CT)

HOME CAPITAL GROUP (HCG:CT)

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
WCN N N Y
SHOP N N Y
HCG N N N

 

PAST PICKS: AUG. 13, 2019

WASTE CONNECTIONS (WCN:CT)

  • Then: $123.13
  • Now: $122.23
  • Return: -1%
  • Total return: -1%

CP RAIL (CP:CT)

  • Then: $317.03
  • Now: $292.79
  • Return: -8%
  • Total return: -7%

CANADIAN APARTMENT REIT (CAR-U:CT)

  • Then: $51.06
  • Now: $54.30
  • Return: 6%
  • Total return: 7%

Total return average: -0.3%

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
WCN N N Y
CP N N N
CAR-U N N N

 

FUND PROFILE

Canadian Focused Equity Portfolio
Performance as of: Sept. 30, 2019

  • 1 month: 1.58% fund, 1.69% index
  • 1 year: 3.89% fund, 7.07% index
  • Since inception (01/26/18): 10.14% fund, 8.17% index

INDEX: TSX.
Returns are based on reinvested dividends, net of fees and annualized.

TOP HOLDINGS

  1. Royal Bank: 8%
  2. TD Bank: 7%
  3. CN Rail: 5%
  4. TC Energy: 4%
  5. Alimentation Couche-Tard: 4%

WEBSITE: canaccordgenuity.com/capital-markets/what-we-do/research-strategy
