Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity

Focus: Technical analysis

MARKET OUTLOOK

Global equities are resuming their push higher within a new intermediate-term uptrend. This is within the framework of a secular bull market in equities that our technical work suggests began in 2009 and has upside, by time, into the late 2020s/early 2030s.

Our short-term cycle work points to an intermediate-term equity market correction in mid-late October.

This pending intermediate-term corrective phase should set the stage for the next intermediate-term equity market upleg through year-end and into Q1/20.

TOP PICKS

WASTE CONNECTIONS (WCN:CT)

SHOPIFY (SHOP:CT)

HOME CAPITAL GROUP (HCG:CT)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND WCN N N Y SHOP N N Y HCG N N N

PAST PICKS: AUG. 13, 2019

WASTE CONNECTIONS (WCN:CT)

Then: $123.13

Now: $122.23

Return: -1%

Total return: -1%

CP RAIL (CP:CT)

Then: $317.03

Now: $292.79

Return: -8%

Total return: -7%

CANADIAN APARTMENT REIT (CAR-U:CT)

Then: $51.06

Now: $54.30

Return: 6%

Total return: 7%

Total return average: -0.3%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND WCN N N Y CP N N N CAR-U N N N

FUND PROFILE

Canadian Focused Equity Portfolio

Performance as of: Sept. 30, 2019

1 month: 1.58% fund, 1.69% index

1 year: 3.89% fund, 7.07% index

Since inception (01/26/18): 10.14% fund, 8.17% index

INDEX: TSX.

Returns are based on reinvested dividends, net of fees and annualized.

TOP HOLDINGS

Royal Bank: 8% TD Bank: 7% CN Rail: 5% TC Energy: 4% Alimentation Couche-Tard: 4%

