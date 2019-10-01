23h ago
Javed Mirza's Top Picks: Oct. 1, 2019
Javed Mirza, technical analyst at Canaccord Genuity
Focus: Technical analysis
MARKET OUTLOOK
Global equities are resuming their push higher within a new intermediate-term uptrend. This is within the framework of a secular bull market in equities that our technical work suggests began in 2009 and has upside, by time, into the late 2020s/early 2030s.
Our short-term cycle work points to an intermediate-term equity market correction in mid-late October.
This pending intermediate-term corrective phase should set the stage for the next intermediate-term equity market upleg through year-end and into Q1/20.
TOP PICKS
WASTE CONNECTIONS (WCN:CT)
SHOPIFY (SHOP:CT)
HOME CAPITAL GROUP (HCG:CT)
PAST PICKS: AUG. 13, 2019
WASTE CONNECTIONS (WCN:CT)
- Then: $123.13
- Now: $122.23
- Return: -1%
- Total return: -1%
CP RAIL (CP:CT)
- Then: $317.03
- Now: $292.79
- Return: -8%
- Total return: -7%
CANADIAN APARTMENT REIT (CAR-U:CT)
- Then: $51.06
- Now: $54.30
- Return: 6%
- Total return: 7%
Total return average: -0.3%
FUND PROFILE
Canadian Focused Equity Portfolio
Performance as of: Sept. 30, 2019
- 1 month: 1.58% fund, 1.69% index
- 1 year: 3.89% fund, 7.07% index
- Since inception (01/26/18): 10.14% fund, 8.17% index
INDEX: TSX.
Returns are based on reinvested dividends, net of fees and annualized.
TOP HOLDINGS
- Royal Bank: 8%
- TD Bank: 7%
- CN Rail: 5%
- TC Energy: 4%
- Alimentation Couche-Tard: 4%
