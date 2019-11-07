(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid announced a re-writing of Britain’s fiscal rules that will allow the government to borrow for increased investment.

The new rules commit the government to balancing the day-to-day budget and limiting investment to 3% of gross domestic product, Javid said in his first speech of the general election campaign Thursday. Debt, he promised, would be lower at the end of the next parliament than it was at the start.

The announcement ends months of speculation over what would replace the current fiscal rules, which require borrowing to be less than 2% of GDP in 2020-21. Javid will almost certainly breach that ceiling after announcing an extra 13.4 billion pounds ($17.2 billion) of spending on public services in September.

Javid said low interest rates, which he expects to continue, mean it is now a responsible time to invest. Historically, Britain has spent around 1.8% on infrastructure, he said, so in practical terms the new ceiling allows an extra 20 billion pounds or so for investment.

The extra spending was needed to deliver a decade of renewal, he said, though investment plans would be reassessed, however, if debt-servicing costs rise.

