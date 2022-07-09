6h ago
Javid and Hunt Declares Candidacies for UK Leadership Position
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sajid Javid, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer whose resignation helped spark the downfall of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who lost to Johnson in the 2019 leadership runoff, announced their candidacies to lead the Conservative Party.
Both gave interviews to the Telegraph newspaper late Saturday, putting tax cuts at the heart of their campaigns.
