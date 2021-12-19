(Bloomberg) -- Health Secretary Sajid Javid wouldn’t commit to stricter Covid rules after the nation’s top health advisers urged greater limits to contain infections they estimate are likely running in the hundreds of thousands per day.

Javid told Sky News that the government needs to balance scientific advice with the impact measures such as lockdowns have across society, including on businesses and children.

“We will keep the situation under review, but I can’t stress enough how in the situation today in terms of our defenses is very different,” said Javid, referring to the U.K.’s high vaccination rate and rising booster program.

Over half of adults in the U.K. are now boosted, Javid said, and the number of booster vaccines delivered on Saturday set another record.

“If there was a need to take any further action, we would recall parliament and it would have to be a decision for parliament,” he said.

U.K. Covid cases have surged to record levels as the fast-spreading omicron variant takes hold, touching more than 90,000 for each of the past two days.

Minutes released Saturday by the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, or SAGE, suggested that without stronger rules, hospitalizations could reach a peak of at least 3,000 a day -- far above current levels.

To avoid that pressure, “more stringent measures would need to be implemented very soon,” the panel said.

The projections have put Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a bind. He’s being squeezed on one side by his scientific advisers who say the sooner he acts, the greater the chances of saving the National Health Service from being overwhelmed, and on the other side by his mutinous MPs who just last week rebelled in record numbers against far less strict Covid rules than SAGE now say are needed.

To make matters worse for the prime minister, on Saturday evening, his minister in charge of post-Brexit negotiations, Lord David Frost, quit his post, openly undermining Johnson over both his negotiations with the European Union and his response to the surging pandemic.

Javid said the government is in touch “hourly” with its scientific advisers, and has shown in the past that “we will do what is necessary” to fight the pandemic.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.