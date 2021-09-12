Javid Says U.K. Wants to Avoid Vaccine Passports This Winter

The U.K. government wants to avoid the use of vaccine passports over the winter, but no final decision has been made, Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday.

“Instinctively, I don’t like the idea at all of people having to present papers to do basic things,” Javid told Sky News. “I hope we can avoid it.”

The U.K. is on pace to start a vaccine booster program this month, Javid said. The health chief also said he’s keen to end the costly PCR tests needed by U.K. travelers returning from certain countries but “we’re not quite there yet.”

“We shouldn’t be keeping anything like that in place any longer than is necessary,” he said.

Javid spoke ahead of steps expected to be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday to manage Covid over the autumn and winter.

Johnson may roll back certain Coronavirus Act powers in England deemed no longer necessary, Sky reported earlier.

The Times reported that while Johnson may drop the need for proof of vaccination for entry to nightclubs, cinemas and sports grounds, companies that now require certification of vaccines will be able to continue doing so.

Javid said there was no deadline for the government to finalize plans for vaccinations in 12- to 15-year-olds. The U.K.’s four chief medical officers are considering the issue, he said.

The Observer reported on Saturday that vaccinations for that age group would be approved any day, and were set to begin on Sept. 22.

U.K. coronavirus cases remain high, but with the vaccine program well advanced -- more than 80% of people over 16 are double-vaccinated -- hospitalizations and deaths have remained lower than in previous waves.

