(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street is preparing for Argentina’s presidential election to come down to a November run-off after libertarian outsider Javier Milei won surprisingly strong support in a primary vote.

The nation’s already-distressed foreign bonds plunged Monday after Milei, who is running on a platform of dollarizing the economy and “burning down” the central bank, captured about a third of votes cast in the primary election on Sunday.

Argentina’s debt due in 2046 tumbled as much as 4 cents to 28 cents on the dollar Monday. A central bank official said the official peso exchange rate will be devalued by about 18% to 350 per dollar Monday, marking a drastic shift in government policy. Argentina’s parallel exchange rate also slumped.

Here’s what investors and analysts on Wall Street are saying:

Pilar Tavella, Barclays

“The surprising win of Javier Milei in primary elections has increased political uncertainty instead of reducing it”

“The economic crisis is set to deepen and it is unclear how voters will react to more instability”

“Participation was particularly low, at 70%, and it is unclear how a likely increase in participation would affect each party”

Edwin Gutierrez, abrdn

“This vote is likely to go to a second round, but the key will be how much turnout increases”

“There probably won’t be a lot of voter transference to other candidates”

Oren Barack, Alliance Global Partners

“A completely fed-up population is willing to try a completely new entity, with more extreme views, to change both parties’ decades of failures”

“We are likely to see bond prices stabilize”

“Milei is just the unknown and biggest surprise to the market, but if he ultimately wins in the general election, a significant reduction in government spending and dollarization of Argentina could actually be a benefit in the long term”

Benito Berber, Natixis

“People are fed up with the Peronists, and that is positive for markets. However, we are not sure if the market will react positively to a potential President Javier Milei”

“The libertarian candidate has extreme positions like dollarizing the economy and he is unlikely to have strong support in congress to pass the necessary reforms”

Graham Stock, Bluebay Asset Management

“The October election is wide open, as the three main candidates effectively have a third each of the vote”

Juan Pablo Rotger, Banco Mariva

“Milei’s win came in a landslide as he managed to win in 16 of the 24 electoral districts, most notably in Cordoba, Santa Fe and Mendoza”

Low voter turnout “adds an extra layer of uncertainty going toward the general election”

Mariano Machado, Verisk Maplecroft

“Milei’s lack of executive experience increases the risk of a disorderly economic adjustment, including a possible major social crisis post-December”

“In this context, market reaction on Aug. 14 could be crucial toward determining whether the next administration will face an even worse economic crisis than the current one”

“In a country with a 40% poverty rate, a major increase in unemployment and/or informality would increase the fire under the existing pressure cooker. Social upheaval could reach levels similar to those of the early 2000s, which set new political, security and social risk records for investors”

Ana Iparraguirre, consulting firm GBAO

“We are going from a bi-coalitional, highly polarized system to a more fragmented situation, more similar to what we are seeing in the rest of Latin America, with three forces fighting for power. But it’s a totally open election”

