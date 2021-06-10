(Bloomberg) -- Marcy Venture Partners, the firm co-founded by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Jay Brown and Larry Marcus, was among investors in a recent funding round that valued faux-chicken maker Simulate at more than $250 million.

Simulate spokesman Andrew Watts confirmed Marcy Venture’s participation, declining to provide the size of the firm’s investment.

It isn’t Jay-Z’s first bet on vegan consumer products. He joined celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Natalie Portman in backing Swedish oat-milk maker Oatly before it went public, and in 2019 joined Katy Perry and Serena Williams, among others, in a funding round for Impossible Foods.

Marcy -- a nod to Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects where Jay-Z grew up -- has backed companies across various industries. Its investments include Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage x Fenty, workout-recovery specialist Therabody, crypto-security firm Ledger, catering startup Hungry, electric-bike maker MATE, home-fitness program LIT Method, non-fungible token platform Bitski, compostable phone-case maker Pela and allergen-free cookie maker Partake Foods.

Marcy Ventures, based in San Francisco, recently began fundraising for its second vehicle with a target of $200 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg and a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Marcy raised $85 million for its first fund.

A Marcy spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

