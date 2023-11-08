(Bloomberg) -- JBS SA, the world’s biggest meat supplier, has a supply chain that is the most-exposed to deforestation risk in Brazil’s Amazon region among more than 100 beef companies in the area.

That’s the finding of an annual report produced by Imazon, an environmental think tank, in partnership with O Mundo que Queremos Institute. The study looked at 132 meat processors with facilities in the Amazon, including JBS, Marfrig Global Foods SA and Minerva SA, along wtih 69 food retailers, including the biggest supermarket chains in the country.

Cattle producers that potentially sell to JBS cover 9.7 million hectares of land exposed to deforestation risk, the report said. That includes acres that have been deforested between 2008 and 2021 and also lands under risk of deforestation until 2025. That figure topped the list for all companies. Rival Minerva had more than 3.2 million hectares.

Minerva said it monitors 100% of its direct supplier farms in Brazil and adopts risk assessment measures in its indirect supply chain by using traceability tool Visipec for the Amazon region. JBS and Marfrig didn’t respond to request for comment on the study.

So-called land grabbers in the precious biome use bulldozers, machetes and fire to make room for other economic activities. In some cases, that land turns into pasture for cows.

Most cattle in Brazil, the world’s largest beef exporter, are grass-fed. Some Amazon farmers connected with land grabbers grow calves and heifers, which then get sold to other farms that feed the cattle until they are ready to be sold to processing companies.

Big meatpackers say they’ve struggled to keep tabs on their indirect suppliers that raise calves and heifers, because of the size of the industry and the multilayered nature of the supply chain. They also argue that there is a lack of a national traceability system for indirect cattle suppliers.

“Deforestation is a systemic threat to Brazilian economy, as it reduces rainfall, which is essential for agribusiness, energy generation, industrial supply and households,” said Paulo Barreto, a coordinator for the study and an associate researcher at Imazon. “Cattle ranching is the main activity responsible for deforestation in the Legal Amazon, occupying around 90% of the deforested area — more than 90% of deforestation is illegal.”

JBS, Minerva and Marfrig are among the companies considered best in providing information for public transparency on the topic, the study found. The rankings considered which companies release data about their deforestation policy on their websites, and if the information is confirmed by an independent audit.

As part of the report, a survey was sent to all the companies studied, asking about their deforestation policies. None of 132 meat packers responded, according to the researchers.

Only 11 of the meat companies appear to have some control over their direct cattle suppliers, including JBS, Minerva and Marfrig, the report showed. Even then, the group had a low degree of control, according to the study, All of them appear to have a very low degree of control over their indirect suppliers, or those that sell animals to be raised on another farm.

