(Bloomberg) -- The latest surge in Covid-19 cases is starting to impact American meat-processing operations, with JBS SA telling thousands of vulnerable members of its workforce to stay at home.

JBS, the world’s largest meat supplier, has put about 8% of its U.S. workforce on paid leave since coronavirus cases began to accelerate in October, a spokesman for the company said Friday. JBS USA employs about 64,400 people in the U.S., according to its website.

At its Greeley plant in Colorado, 202 vulnerable workers were excused from duties. The plant reported 32 Covid-19 cases in the most recent wave, while Weld County, where the plant is located, has had more than 4,450 cases, according to JBS. With six deaths and over 300 cases, the initial outbreak in Greeley was among the most deadly, according to Food & Environment Reporting Network, a non-profit that tracks outbreaks in America’s food system.

“While we have only seen very limited impacts on production in our facilities, any impact is due to our voluntary removal of vulnerable populations,” JBS USA said in a statement.

Increasing rates of infection in much of the U.S. have raised the specter of further disruptions in food industries after the pandemic closed facilities earlier this year. During the initial outbreak in the U.S., an estimated 8% of cases were linked to meat plants and subsequent community spread, according to a study by researchers at Columbia University and the University of Chicago. Production of meat and poultry has rebounded after dropping sharply in April. Absent workers continue to impede operations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. meat industry wants its workers to be among the top priority for vaccines once health-care workers and people in long-term care facilities get shots, the North American Meat Institute said Thursday.

Demobilizing older workers doesn’t improve the safety of those still at the plant, said Kim Cordova, head of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 7, who is calling for additional measures such as access to free, daily on-site testing.

“Now it is critical we protect the lives of our Union brothers and sisters in Greeley and across the country because it is the workers that make these companies’ profits possible,” Cordova said.

JBS said it’s actively working with health departments and union partners to coordinate vaccinations as soon as they become available to essential workers. The company said it has implemented free surveillance testing of asymptomatic team members, conducting more than 20,000 tests so far.

The parent company’s shares were down 1.2% at 1:52 p.m. in Sao Paulo.

