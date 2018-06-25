(Bloomberg) -- JCDecaux SA won an agreement to buy Australian billboard company APN Outdoor Group Ltd. for A$1.12 billion ($831 million) after sweetening its offer.

The French outdoor advertising company offered A$6.70 a share in cash for APN, according to a statement Tuesday. That compares with JCDecaux’s previous A$6.52-a-share offer announced in Paris on June 20, and the company’s last closing price of A$6.40.

APN’s board unanimously recommended investors accept the offer, which is subject to regulatory approval.

APN’s billboards will help the French company build on its Australian advertising business beyond street furniture such as bus stops. The takeover proposal comes amid industry consolidation in Australia after Ooh!media Ltd. earlier this week outbid APN for outdoor advertiser Adshel.

APN tried to merge with Ooh!media last year but gave up after the Australian industry regulator warned the deal would lessen competition in the out-of-home advertising market.

Family-controlled JCDecaux had avoided big deals in Australia, expanding gradually across the world’s seventh-biggest advertising market since winning its first contract there in 2000.

