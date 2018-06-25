JCDecaux Says It's Still Wooing APN Outdoor in Australian Push

(Bloomberg) -- JCDecaux SA is pressing ahead with its bid for Australian billboard specialist APN Outdoor Group Ltd. in what would be the French outdoor advertising company’s biggest acquisition in almost two decades.

JCDecaux has offered about A$1.1 billion ($815 million) for APN, seeking to gain assets that would complement its own primary advertising spaces in Australia. Its chances of success may have improved over the weekend when Ooh!media agreed to buy Australian outdoor advertising specialist Adshel for A$570 million in cash, beating a rival offer from APN.

With APN now facing a bigger, more powerful rival, JCDecaux’s unsolicited offer could look more appealing to APN’s shareholders. An attempt by JCDecaux to buy a combined APN and Adshel also would have run into regulatory opposition, analysts have said.

Discussions continue, although a deal isn’t certain, JCDecaux said in a statement Monday.

JCDecaux shares rose 0.3 percent to 29.12 euros at 9:18 a.m. in Paris. Trading in APN Outdoor shares was halted on Monday; they’ve gained 30 percent this year to A$6.40. JCDecaux has offered A$6.52 a share.

Family-controlled JCDecaux has expanded gradually in Australia, the world’s seventh-biggest advertising market, since winning its first contract there in 2000. It has focused mostly on street furniture -- ads placed on bus shelters and similar structures. APN operates large roadside billboards and ad spots in train stations and airports.

APN tried to merge with Ooh!Media last year but gave up after Australian regulators warned the deal would lessen competition in the out-of-home advertising market.

