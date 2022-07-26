(Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. and Baidu Inc. are among Chinese firms that may follow Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in applying for a Hong Kong primary listing, as they seek to attract mainland investors and hedge against the risk of being kicked off US exchanges.

Over the past year, Chinese companies from Li Auto Inc. to XPeng Inc. have increasingly opted for a dual-primary listing on their homecoming share sales. While this is more costly than managing a secondary listing, the elevated status allows their stocks to be included into trading links with Shenzhen and Shanghai bourses, giving direct access to a legion of mainland investors.

That’s a huge benefit to tech shares struggling to lure global investors as regulatory risks still loom large. Stock benchmarks of Chinese tech firms traded in Hong Kong and the US have fallen more than 55% from their 2021 peaks.

“More broadly, a successful primary listing could be an example for other ADRs as a way to reduce the impact of any potential delisting risks while adding a new investor base from the mainland,” said Marvin Chen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Of the 24 Chinese firms listed on both New York and Hong Kong exchanges, eleven have either a primary status in the Asian city or taking steps toward that goal, based on data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The rest have opted for secondary.

Among the most recent convert was Zai Lab Ltd. in June, which was subsequently included in stock connect schemes in July. Bilibili Inc. plans to switch status in October.

Here’s a list of US-traded Chinese firms that currently have secondary listings in Hong Kong, ranked by their market capitalization:

