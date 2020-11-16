(Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s revenue climbed a better-than-expected 29% after Chinese shoppers who shifted online during the pandemic continued to underpin the country’s post-Covid economic recovery.

Beijing-based JD.com’s sales reached 174.21 billion yuan ($26.5 billion) during the July-September quarter, versus the 170.5 billion yuan average of analysts’ estimates. Its net income surged to 7.6 billion yuan.

JD joins smaller rival Pinduoduo Inc. in beating Wall Street estimates, after strong Nov. 11 Singles’ Day performances demonstrated how the consumer is helping China become the world’s only major growth engine this year. JD’s outperformance however coincides with growing regulatory pressure on tech giants. Beijing last week released a set of detailed guidelines to curb monopolistic practices, raising questions about the future of companies from JD and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to JD’s backer Tencent Holdings Ltd. Separate rules governing micro-lending have already torpedoed Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion initial public offering, prompting speculation over whether JD.com’s own fast-growing fintech arm will face a longer journey in going public.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

JD.com’s 3Q sales may continue to highlight a greater shift online following the pandemic and pent-up discretionary demand in China. The company’s accelerated user growth in lower-tier cities and their rising adoption of online e-commerce may support 3Q sales. Consensus expects sales growth of 26% while non-GAAP operating profit may expand to 3.6 billion yuan, which is 21% higher than the same quarter the previous year but 36% lower sequentially. The company’s plans to step up investments deferred in 1H may cap overall profitability gains.

-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analyst

Shares of JD.com in Hong Kong sold off alongside other Chinese technology leaders following the antitrust regulations last week, but have since recouped most of their losses on expectations its arch-rival Alibaba will absorb the brunt of any Beijing action. JD’s stock has more than doubled this year in the wake of a post-pandemic surge in internet activity.

Pinduoduo last week posted a stronger-than-expected 89% surge in third-quarter sales, though Alibaba’s revenue grew at the slowest pace ever for a July-September quarter.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.