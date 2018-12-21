(Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Richard Liu won’t be charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Minneapolis, authorities said.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the decision Friday. Liu had been arrested in August and accused of assaulting a 21-year-old female Chinese undergraduate student. Liu, 45, was a participant in a University of Minnesota program for business executives from China at the time of his arrest.

“As we reviewed surveillance video, text messages, police body camera video and witness statements, it became clear that we could not meet our burden of proof and, therefore, we could not bring charges,” Freeman said in a statement. “Because we do not want to re-victimize the young woman, we will not be going into detail.”

U.S.-traded shares of JD.com surged on the news.

