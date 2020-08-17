(Bloomberg) --

JD.com reported second-quarter revenue that exceeded estimates, benefiting from an increase in spending on its online marketplaces as China emerges from the coronavirus-induced slump.

China’s No. 2 online retailer reported revenue in the three months ended June of 201.05 billion yuan ($29 billion), compared with the 190.7 billion yuan average of analyst estimates.

JD’s outperformance provides more evidence that China’s economy is among the world’s fastest to recover from the pandemic, aided by strict virus control measures and a rebound in industry output and consumer sentiment. Both JD and larger rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. racked up record sales during the annual “6.18” shopping extravaganza this year, as heavy discounting drew shoppers who had delayed purchases during the worst of Covid-19.

The continued shift toward e-commerce has benefited JD, which is expanding into smaller towns and tapping on strategies like live-streaming to reach new customers and fend off growing competition from the likes of ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

JD.com’s 2Q results could show a complete normalization of its business operations from the coronavirus pandemic in China. Accelerated customer growth driven by China’s lockdown in 1Q could support 2Q sales, given the pent-up consumer demand for discretionary items, and higher participation by merchants in promotions such as JD.com’s 6.18 shopping festival.

- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analysts

The company completed a second listing in Hong Kong in June, raising $3.9 billion that will be used to build its logistics and delivery network.

