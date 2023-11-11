20h ago
JD.com Touts Record Singles’ Day Orders But Witholds Total Sales
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- JD.com said its sales for this year’s Singles’ Day shopping bonanza reached “new highs” in transaction volume, order volume, and number of users, according to a company statement.
- The retailer did not disclose the specific sales figures for the Nov. 11 event for the second year in a row, as China’s economy has recovered at a slower-than-expected pace
- JD.com, along with its rival Alibaba Group Holding, will release earnings next week, a key barometer for Chinese consumer sentiment
- Read more: Singles’ Day Casts Light on China Tech: Asia Earnings Week Ahead
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.