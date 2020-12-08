(Bloomberg) -- JD Health International Inc.’s $3.5 billion float already made it Hong Kong’s largest initial public offering of the year. Now, the company is set to add another notch on its belt: having the best-ever Hong Kong debut among listings that have raised more than $3 billion.

Shares of the health-care affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. surged Tuesday and were up 72% as of 3:35 p.m. local time. That puts it on track to beat the previous record held by Chinese broker GF Securities Co., which jumped 35% on its first trading day in April 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

JD Health’s IPO last week is Asia’s biggest health-care listing on record. Excluding its Nasdaq-traded parent’s $4.5 billion secondary listing in Hong Kong in June, the health-care company’s share sale is also the largest in the city this year.

The blockbuster deal and its subsequent first-day pop highlight how investors remain interested in health-care names amid the coronavirus pandemic. Health-care listings have been lapped up this year by institutional funds as well as mom-and-pop investors.

Driving the pipeline of listings have been high valuations and a wave of innovation in China’s health-care and biotech industries, partly accelerated by the pandemic as more people use online medical services.

JD Health’s strong performance also signals to prospective issuers that the window for IPOs is still open, after the abrupt suspension of Ant Group Co.’s record offering last month.

UPCOMING LISTINGS:

Blue Moon Hong Kong stock exchange Size up to $1.27b Pricing Dec. 9, listing Dec. 16 Bank of America, CICC, Citi

Roland Corp Tokyo stock exchange Size up to $439m Pricing Dec. 8, listing Dec. 16 SMBC Nikko, UBS

Sino-Ocean Service Hong Kong stock exchange Size up to $256m Pricing Dec. 10, listing Dec. 17 Citi, CICC

Netjoy Holdings Hong Kong stock exchange Size up to $183m Pricing Dec. 10, listing Dec. 17 Haitong

Vesync Hong Kong stock exchange Size up to $200m Pricing Dec. 11, listing Dec. 18 BNP Paribas, Innovax Capital

Kerry Express Thailand stock exchange Size up to $278m Pricing Dec. 15, listing Dec. 24 Citi, Credit Suisse, Maybank Kim Eng Securities, SCB Securities

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Hong Kong stock exchange Size $1.6b Listing Dec. 9 CCBI, CICC, Citi, Goldman Sachs

Jiayuan Services Hong Kong stock exchange Size up to $78.4m Listing Dec. 9 Haitong, Guotai Junan

Leading Group Hong Kong stock exchange Size up to $194m Listing Dec. 10 CCBI

Harbour BioMed Holdings Hong Kong stock exchange Size $221m Listing Dec. 10 Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, CLSA

Pop Mart Hong Kong stock exchange Size $674m Listing Dec. 11 Morgan Stanley, CLSA

Datang Group Hong Kong stock exchange Size $196m Listing Dec. 11 ICBC

PLAID Inc. Tokyo exchange Mothers market Size $220m Listing Dec. 17 Bank of America, Mizuho Securities

ESR Kendall Square REIT South Korea exchange Size $326m Listing Dec. 23 Citi, Morgan Stanley

PTT Oil and Retail Business Thailand stock exchange Size $2b Pre-marketing from Dec. 1 Bank of America, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Bualang Securities, Finansa Securities, Kasikorn Securities, Phatra Securities, Tisco Securities

Burger King India India stock exchanges Size up to $110m Listing Dec. 14 CLSA, Edelweiss, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra



More ECM transactions we are following:

Chinese e-cigarette maker Relx Technology has picked Citigroup Inc. for its planned initial public offering in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said

Coal terminal operator Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd. started trading at an 13% discount to its initial public offering, just as rising tensions between Beijing and Canberra impinge on a range of exports from Australia

Blue Moon Group Holdings Ltd., a Chinese maker of consumer household care products, is planning to stop taking orders for its initial public offering in Hong Kong of as much as $1.27 billion a day earlier than planned, according to people familiar with the matter

