(Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. is poised to raise HK$30.1 billion ($3.9 billion) in its Hong Kong second listing as China’s No. 2 online retailer is telling prospective investors that it plans to price the shares at around HK$226 each, people familiar with the matter said.

The indicative price represents a 3.9% discount to the Nasdaq-listed JD’s closing price of $60.70 per share on Wednesday, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. JD trades in the U.S. via American depositary receipts, one of which represents two ordinary shares. The company’s shares are slated to begin trading in Hong Kong on June 18, which coincides with its largest annual online sales event.

JD is offering 133 million new shares and previously set a maximum price of HK$236 each. A representative for the company declined to comment.

At $3.9 billion, JD’s Hong Kong share sale is set to be the world’s second-largest after Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway raised $4.3 billion in January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-time share sales slowed worldwide earlier this year as the coronavirus caused markets to slump and issuers put their listing plans on hold. But activity has been roaring back recently, and last week was the busiest for IPOs in 2020. Chinese Internet company NetEase Inc. raised $2.7 billion this month via its second listing in Hong Kong.

Escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing are increasing risks for Chinese companies like JD and NetEase that are seeking to broaden their investor base. Washington has threatened to curtail Chinese companies’ access to U.S. capital markets and promised tougher oversight of their financial reporting, particularly after once high-flying Luckin Coffee Inc. crashed amid an accounting scandal. There have also been fears over the impact of national security legislation set to be imposed on Hong Kong, which has seen the resumption of protests in the city.

The listings of JD and NetEase follow Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $13 billion stock sale in the city last year, hailed as a homecoming for Chinese companies and a win for the Hong Kong stock exchange. The city lost many of the largest tech corporations to U.S. bourses because it didn’t allow dual-class share voting at the time -- a requirement that has since been relaxed.

Bank of America Corp., UBS Group AG and CLSA Ltd. are joint sponsors of JD’s Hong Kong share sale.

