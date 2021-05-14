(Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc. has attracted SoftBank Vision Fund and Temasek Holdings Pte as cornerstone investors in its Hong Kong initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Blackstone Group Inc. and Tiger Global also committed to buy stock in the offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. JD Logistics is targeting to raise as much as $3.5 billion in the first-time share sale and is set to start taking orders as soon as next week, the people said.

The company plans to set aside about $1.5 billion of the IPO stock for about seven cornerstone investors, the people said.

SoftBank Vision Fund is set to invest $600 million, while Temasek is signing up for $220 million, they said. China Chengtong Holdings Group Ltd., Matthews Asia and Oaktree Capital have also agreed to purchase shares, they said.

JD Logistics began gauging investor demand on May 3. Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Haitong International Securities Group are the joint sponsors of the offering, according to its preliminary prospectus.

An external representative for JD Logistics and a representative for Temasek declined to comment. Representatives for SoftBank, Blackstone, China Chengtong, Matthews and Oaktree did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for Tiger Global didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of U.S. business hours.

