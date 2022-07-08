(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

JD Sports Fashion Plc: The retailer has named Andrew Higginson as its new chairman, effective July 11. Higginson was previously chair of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc until the company was bought by by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC last year.

JD Sports is still looking for a new CEO after it separated the roles of chair and CEO following a review of its internal governance and controls

Vistry Group Plc: The homebuilder expects earnings for the year to be at the top end of market forecasts, as strong demand and price increases helped offset cost inflation.

FTSE: Here’s why UK stock markets will be glad to forget Boris Johnson’s tenure.

Outside The City

Tories are urgently drawing up plans for an accelerated contest to choose Boris Johnson’s successor by the end of the summer. The party is planning to whittle down candidates to a final two by July 21, and have the new leader decided by September.

Successor beware! “The prime minister has been called a buffoon and an opportunist, but whoever's next will have to deal with his accomplishments — for good or ill,” writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Martin Ivens.

In Case You Missed It

Britain’s labor market grew at the slowest pace in 16 months, suggesting the rapid hiring spree following the pandemic is starting to give way to more normal trends, a survey showed.

And Hong Kong’s longest-serving market regulator Ashley Alder is unexpectedly leaving his post to become chair of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Looking Ahead

The fresh earnings season is gathering pace next week, with luxury trench-coat maker Burberry Group Plc, pub operator J D Wetherspoon Plc and miner Rio Tinto Plc all scheduled to report.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.